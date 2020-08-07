Ribbons cut for schools in Marianna, Graceville

Jackson County school officials welcomed other community leaders to join in two ribbon cutting ceremonies Friday.
One ribbon was cut at the new K-8 school in Marianna, which will open its doors to students on Aug. 24. Informal tours followed the K-8 ritual on the front lawn of the $60 million facility.
The other event commemorated the newly combined campus that joins Graceville High and Graceville Elementary into one entity.
See more on the two events in Wednesday’s edition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!