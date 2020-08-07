You have permission to edit this article.
Ribbons cut for schools in Marianna, Graceville
  Updated
Officials cut the ribbon at the new K-8 school, Friday in Marianna. 

 Deborah Buckhalter

Jackson County school officials welcomed other community leaders to join in two ribbon cutting ceremonies Friday.

One ribbon was cut at the new K-8 school in Marianna, which will open its doors to students on Aug. 24. Informal tours followed the K-8 ritual on the front lawn of the $60 million facility.

The other event commemorated the newly combined campus that joins Graceville High and Graceville Elementary into one entity.

See more on the two events in Wednesday’s edition.

