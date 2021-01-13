Rig overturns on I-10 in Jackson County

A Las Vegas, Nevada man was seriously injured when the truck/trailer rig he was driving drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 10 in Jackson County and then, when the driver overcorrected, overturned and came to rest upside down.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 46-year-old was eastbound at approximately 7 p.m., when the accident occurred. Officials say the truck came to rest with the cab facing southeastward and the trailer facing northward, blocking the outside eastbound traffic lane in the area for some time.

The driver was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.