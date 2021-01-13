 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rig overturns on I-10 in Jackson County
0 comments

Rig overturns on I-10 in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0

A Las Vegas, Nevada man was seriously injured when the truck/trailer rig he was driving drifted onto the shoulder of Interstate 10 in Jackson County and then, when the driver overcorrected, overturned and came to rest upside down.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 46-year-old was eastbound at approximately 7 p.m., when the accident occurred. Officials say the truck came to rest with the cab facing southeastward and the trailer facing northward, blocking the outside eastbound traffic lane in the area for some time.

The driver was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-8:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert