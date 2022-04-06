Riley’s Wayne Mixson biography wins award

Dr. Ben Britemarkle, Executive Director of the Florida Historical Society, has announced that "The Biography of John Wayne Mixson" written by local author and businessman Sid Riley has been selected as this year's recipient of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Award from the Florida Historical Society.

The late Dr. Samuel Proctor was founding director of the University of Florida’s Oral History Program and the first University of Florida historian.

The award will be presented to Riley at a special awards luncheon in Gainesville on May 19.

Local book signing events are scheduled at Chipola College Library, 2-5 p.m. on Monday, April 11, and Graceville City Hall, 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. The book can be ordered from the Florida Historical Society Press (321-690-1971 e217) or Amazon.