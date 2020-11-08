Ritz ornaments arrive

Three-dimensional ornaments featuring the old Ritz theater in Marianna have arrived and are available now for $15 each at Century 21 Sunny South Properties, at 4630 Highway 90, in Marianna.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and checks should be payable to Century 21 Easter Seals.

The money raised from sales of the ornament goes to help Easter Seals. The ornament tradition goes back to 1996, with a different local showpiece featured each year, and it has raised several thousand dollars for that organization locally.

The Ritz was an iconic structure on the downtown Marianna landscape from the 1920s until it burned in 1977, and it remains a memory touchstone for generations of local residents.

The ornament comes boxed with a bi-fold flier on the history of the theatre, which was written and provided by Dale Cox. It traces the role of the Ritz in various community endeavors over the years, as well as its history as a movie house.

Ouida Morris, the founding and long-time manager of the ornament drive, said several of the ornaments from years past are still available for sale as well, also at $15, while supplies last.

Available at this writing, in addition to the Ritz ornament, are the Florida Caverns ornament from 1999, the Marianna Post Office from 2000, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church from 2001, the Chipola Hotel from 2003, the First Presbyterian Church from 2004, the Marianna Woman’s Club from 2005, the First United Methodist Church from 2006, The Steamship from 2007, First Baptist Church from 2008, the McKinnon House from 2009, the old First Bank of Marianna from 2010, the Dilmore Grist Mill from 2011, the White Stone Hotel from 2012, Bellamy Bridge from 2013, The Prough Center for the Arts from 2014, Otto’s Diner from 2016, old St. Luke’s Baptist church from 2017, and the M&B Railroad from 2019.

