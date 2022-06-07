River festival focused on health, unity and growth

The Gadsden County Health Department was a key participant in last Saturday’s river festival at the public boat landing on the Apalachicola River in Chattahoochee.

The agency brought its mobile unit to the landing and conducted free health screenings that measured blood pressure, pulse rate, blood-sugar levels, weight and other basic aspects of general well-being. In addition to being screened, participants received a $25 Walmart gift card.

The festival also featured live music and food vendors served up eats and drinks.

Young Nova Fullman was among the vendors. She has a drink stand, where the soon-to-be 8-year-old and her adult support team members (her mother and maternal grandmother) sell lemonade made from the lemons they fresh-squeeze, and other flavored drinks made from the special-blend mix created by Nova and her grandmother.

The venture started when Nova was just 3 and was borne of her mom’s determination to ensure that her daughter understood and developed a sense of personal responsibility for her actions.

The two of them have been going to the local library every Monday since Nova was a toddler. One time she lost the book she’d checked out. The library sent a letter when it became overdue, stating the price of the book and calling for its return or the money for its replacement.

Nova’s mother, Genaya Miller, confronted her daughter with the letter, told her its contents, pointed out that they wouldn’t be able to go back to the library with this matter pending. “Do you have the money for the book?” she asked the youngster.

No, she didn’t.

“Well, how are you going to pay for it?” mom asked.

Nova came up with the solution immediately: She could set up a lemonade stand for a day.

They did that. It was a hit, with people asking when and where they’d be setting up again.

It took off from there, and it grew to include more flavors and nationwide shipping of Nova’s Lemonade Stand products.

Nova’s got her own bank account that she can use to buy the extra things she wants and where she’s saving for college or other use as an adult. That account also takes care of life’s oopsies: If she breaks her glasses, for instance, it’s there to take care of replacement costs.

She knows how to write checks, she’s a whiz with making change and is at ease talking up her product to customers. She also has a separate account where she’s putting money specifically for a trip to Paris, France.

Like her mother, she’s now a full-fledged entrepreneur.

And she’s building something bigger than business in her venture: She and her maternal grandmother, Naimah Miller, are forging a very special bond as they build recipes and fill the orders that come in online.