Road and Bridge buys approved by Jackson County

Here are some highlights from the board’s July 14 regular morning meeting in matters related to the Jackson County Road and Bridge department. The content here is primarily from the meeting minutes compiled by county staff.
Road work
Scotty Taylor (Public Transportation Director) presented a request to approve the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Grant Agreement in the amount of $180,000 for the design of roadway and drainage improvements to Pooser Road. It was approved on a motion made by Commissioner Jim Peacock, seconded by Commissioner Chuck Lockey and carried unanimously to approve the grant agreement with DEO.
Taylor also presented a request to initiate the bid process for contractors to chip seal Collins Road in accordance with FEMA 4177 scope changes. A motion was made by Lockey, seconded by Commissioner Eric Hill and carried unanimously to initiate the bid process for contractors to chip seal Collins Road.
Taylor also asked permission to initiate the bid process for contractors to pave Sweet Pond Road from SR 69 to Lovedale Road. A motion was made by Commissioner Lockey, seconded by Commissioner Hill and carried unanimously to initiate the bid process.
Equipment purchases
Taylor was granted permission to purchase a tracked skid steer with mulching attachments from Beard Equipment Company under the state contract in the amount of $145,162.68 with the funds to be taken from capital outlay. A motion was made by Hill, seconded by Peacock and carried unanimously to buy the equipment under those terms.
Taylor was successful in two more equipment purchase requests that day. On a motion by Lockey that was seconded by Hill and carried unanimously, the board approved the purchase of one CAT D5K2 bulldozer in the amount of $135,841, utilizing the state contract, with funds to be taken from capital outlay available from fiscal year 2019-20. The bulldozer is expected to be delivered this month.
The board also approved the purchase of a 120 HP agriculture type tractor with 90" Alamo 4-blade buzz bar saw head from Alamo Industrial in the amount of $137,048.43 under the current state contract. The authorizing motion was made by Hill, seconded by Lockey and carried unanimously.
