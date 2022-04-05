Rodeo days coming to Jackson County Agriculture Center

The Jackson County Agriculture Center, at 3631 U.S. 90 in Marianna, will be the site of at least three rodeo-style events this spring, summer and early fall.

The events supported with bed tax dollars authorized for the use recently by Jackson County Commissioners.

First up is the Premier Bulls Tour “Clash of the States” on April 8-9.

The group had its first event here last year and will receive a $10,000 Jackson County Tourist Development Council (TDC) sponsorship this time around. While it isn’t technically a full-out rodeo, it does involve top bull-riding cowboys.

Big Dog Rodeo is next on the calendar, June 17-18.

The group will receive $5,000 in TDC sponsorship funds to help with its Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo on those dates.

The Elite Bull Riders Association will have its finals in bull, bronco and barrels competitions here Aug. 19-20.