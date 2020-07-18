Ronstance Pittman running for Jackson County Commissioner - District 3

Ronstance Pittman is running for the office of Jackson County Commissioner — District 3.
Pittman was born and raised in the city of Jacob. Her family generations go back to the early 1800s, when her ancestors moved from Webbville (former county seat and was located around the current Highway 231 and State Road 73). Pittman is the owner of Total Body by Roni. She is a Certified Exercise Physiologist with the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and a Certified Health Coach. She is a 1986 honors graduate of Cottondale High School. Pittman is also a 1990 graduate of Florida A & M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology/Pre-Medicine.
Over the last 5 years, Pittman has proven herself to be a C.O.M.B.B. (community organizer, motivator and a bridge builder) in the areas of:
» Environmental — She led the successful fight to protect the water supply in Jackson County and surrounding areas by rejecting the installation of the waste water deep injection well at the Springhill Landfill in Campbellton.
» Education — She was instrumental in the resurrection of efforts in minority hiring of teachers and administrators in the Jackson County School District.
» Infrastructure — She spearheaded road pavements, sidewalks, bus shelters and water system improvement projects in the City of Jacob.
» Housing — She pioneered the replacement and renovation of homes for a better quality of life in her community.
» Recreation — She shepherded city park renovations.
» Economic Development — She worked across the aisle with legislators to obtain funding for all of the aforementioned projects.
Pittman has maintained established relationships with various entities of government on the local, state and congressional levels. In addition, she has fostered friendships with the private sector in the business community, municipalities, environmental groups, churches, civic groups and community leaders alike.
Pittman is the immediate past president of the Jackson County NAACP. She is also immediate past chair of the Health Committee for the Florida State Conference NAACP. She currently serves as the consultant for the city of Jacob, board member of the Jackson County Economic Development Committee and stakeholder for the Endeavor project.
She has served as a member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, West End Stakeholders Committee and of the Jackson County Recreation Advisory Committee. She is a graduate of the 2015 Jackson County Leadership Class.
Pittman’s background includes health and wellness, broadcasting, marketing and government. Her accomplishments include the 2017 Jackson County Citizen of the Year Award, as well as the In the Eye of the Storm Award, and the T.H. Poole Sr. Award, both presented by the Florida State Conference of the NAACP.
Pittman and her husband Roger have a daughter, Keslyn, and CoCo, the family dog. Ronstance Pittman and her family attend St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in the city of Jacob.
Pittman loves Jackson County and is passionate about doing the work that is needed in the county. She would like to represent District 3 by being a part of the starting five, and no longer a bench player. By electing Pittman, you will be electing someone that gets the job done.
On Aug. 18, vote Ronstance L. Pittman Democrat County Commissioner District 3. Her works...speak for her.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.