Ross hand-delivers $2.6M Commerce grant to Jackson County

He has been working closely with governmental entities since the county started trying to obtain the Endeavor property from the state once Dozier closed, and said another viable candidate had to be found in order for the $2.6 million grant request to keep going forward. The county has known for about six months that the money was likely forthcoming but only learned it was certain just in advance of the visit from Ross.

Melvin said he expects that an agreement with the company of interest could be reached with that new business candidate in a few weeks, but declined to name it or describe its type of product except to say that it manufactures products that are typically bound for the homes of residential consumers. If the company does set up in Jackson County, that would be its first expansion into Florida, Melvin said.

When the county first started applying for the grant announced Friday, it based its request on how many jobs the original target partner expected to bring to the local community, about 58. The amount awarded was based on that estimate, at a little more than $40,000 per expected job. Melvin said he thinks the new target company might bring 75 jobs or more if an agreement can be reached. He said he thinks it could be inked in a couple of months, or be well on its way to completion by then.