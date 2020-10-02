Ross hand-delivers $2.6M Commerce grant to Jackson County

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was in Jackson County Friday to announce and present a $2.6 million grant that will help the local community build a 50,000-square-foot structure for manufacturing and distribution operations at Endeavor.
The money comes from the Department’s Economic Development Administration.
Ross spoke of this grant as of great value in helping the community diversify its economy, noting the devastation that Hurricane Michael brought upon some of its existing mainstays.
County and Marianna officials were there to receive the news from Ross, whose visit was scheduled to coincide with U.S. Manufacturing Day. Several other entities concerned with the local economy also had representatives there.
The local governments and partnering entities have been working together on various projects to develop the Endeavor property into a new economic hub in the local community as it is transformed from its old identity as the Dozier School for Boys into a center of industrial, educational and housing opportunities for residents and businesses.
The money will help further “Blue Sky,” a code name that protects the identities of businesses as they’re being courted as the potential first big industrial concern to locate at Endeavor.
The county learned recently that the candidate businesses it had been working with most closely has had to pull out of the project because of slowdowns it suffered as the result of COVID-19 shutdowns, but another candidate is already in the wings, according to engineer David Melvin.
He has been working closely with governmental entities since the county started trying to obtain the Endeavor property from the state once Dozier closed, and said another viable candidate had to be found in order for the $2.6 million grant request to keep going forward. The county has known for about six months that the money was likely forthcoming but only learned it was certain just in advance of the visit from Ross.
Melvin said he expects that an agreement with the company of interest could be reached with that new business candidate in a few weeks, but declined to name it or describe its type of product except to say that it manufactures products that are typically bound for the homes of residential consumers. If the company does set up in Jackson County, that would be its first expansion into Florida, Melvin said.
When the county first started applying for the grant announced Friday, it based its request on how many jobs the original target partner expected to bring to the local community, about 58. The amount awarded was based on that estimate, at a little more than $40,000 per expected job. Melvin said he thinks the new target company might bring 75 jobs or more if an agreement can be reached. He said he thinks it could be inked in a couple of months, or be well on its way to completion by then.
And Chipola College is already in a position to train the workers that would be needed, with a few minor additions and adjustments to programs already in place at the school, according to Chipola’s Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Darwin Gilmore.
Jackson County Commission Chairman Clint Pate and fellow board members Jim Peacock and Eric Hill thanked Ross from the podium and also acknowledged a number of federal, state and local partners that had a hand in securing this and other funding and/or the transfer of the Endeavor property from the state to the local government. Marianna Mayor Travis Ephriam also spoke, noting the value of working together toward economic growth.
The new grant will be combined with other large allocations for a total of $6.1 million available now to help in the development of Endeavor.
Florida Secretary of Commerce and Enterprise Florida President Jamal Allen Sowell, whose grandmother was born in Jackson County’s Two Egg community, also spoke at the special meeting Friday, acknowledging partners such as the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and others involved in the effort to better this rural community.
