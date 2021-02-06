 Skip to main content
Roulhac is theatre student of the month
CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Roulhac is theatre student of the month

Chipola College freshman George Roulhac was selected as the Florida College System Activities Association Theatre Division Student of the Month for December 2020.

Chipola Theatre Director, Raines Carr says, "George volunteers for all class work and inspires others with his energy and focus.

"He shows that he is willing to grow and open as an actor and a human. He is willing to engage in all of the class activities, inspiring me and the other students.

"George’s spirit and generosity have been a gift in this cloud of gloom we all have sheltered under since late spring."

George Roulhac

Roulhac
