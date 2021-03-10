 Skip to main content
Saddle up, it’s almost spring
Brianna Abbot, left, and Anne Loper and their quarter horses, Margarita and Phoebe, respectively, went out for an afternoon ride recently in Sneads.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Brianna Abbot and Anne Loper saddled up for an afternoon excursion with their quarter horses on a rare recent warm and sunny day.

That’s been a rare treat this winter with so many cold days in the mix.

Spring weather is on the way, though. According to forecasters, March is supposed to have higher-than-normal temperatures for the period this year.

The rest of this week is shaping up as mostly sunny with daytime highs in the 70s, and a high around 80 on Saturday to start the weekend.

Night times will be partly cloudy, with a mostly cloudy day next Monday.

Springs starts March 20, just after the nation springs forward in time. Set clocks up an hour at the stroke of midnight this Saturday.

