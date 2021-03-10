Saddle up, it’s almost spring

Brianna Abbot and Anne Loper saddled up for an afternoon excursion with their quarter horses on a rare recent warm and sunny day.

That’s been a rare treat this winter with so many cold days in the mix.

Spring weather is on the way, though. According to forecasters, March is supposed to have higher-than-normal temperatures for the period this year.

The rest of this week is shaping up as mostly sunny with daytime highs in the 70s, and a high around 80 on Saturday to start the weekend.

Night times will be partly cloudy, with a mostly cloudy day next Monday.

Springs starts March 20, just after the nation springs forward in time. Set clocks up an hour at the stroke of midnight this Saturday.