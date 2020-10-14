Safely dispose of expired, excess medication Oct. 24

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in continued partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will again participate in the National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Program.

This is a one-day event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and there will be collection points at three locations in Jackson County:

• Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Drive (formerly 4111 South Street), Marianna (old Dozier complex)

• Sneads Pharmacy, 7995 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads

• Cook Discount Drugs, 5324 Brown St., Graceville

Sheriff Lou Roberts and his staff encourage the community to take advantage of this program by turning in excess or expired medication previously provided to them.

The Prescription Drug Take Back Program was established to prevent prescription medications from being stolen, sold, taken or abused, as a result of the current opioid crisis across the nation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with the local DEA office to have relinquished pharmaceuticals picked up for destruction.

For additional information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624.