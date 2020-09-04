Safety is crucial this Labor Day

Safety is the byword as the nation prepares to celebrate the Labor Day period this weekend and Monday.
Careful driving for traffic safety, continued six-feet distancing and the use of masks for social safety, and precautions around the grill for food safety are just a few of the guidelines being advised by many organizations and entities.
With fears that the holiday weekend could undo Florida’s current decrease in the spread of COVID-19, many are urging people to resist gathering in large numbers, keeping to five or fewer in your group, and strictly adhering to the six-foot distance recommendation as well as wearing face coverings.
The Centers for Disease Control has several guidelines for various circumstances during this holiday period. Those can be viewed at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping.
The American Red Cross has more general safety guidelines, as well. Those can be viewed at https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2020/10-tips-to-enjoy-labor-day-weekend-safely.html.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!