Salt air and ghost eyes

Editor’s Note: The following may be too graphic for some readers.
Part 2, Chapter 91
“Where is Red?” Reed yelled out after seeing him on the video.
“Remember we told him to stay out of everybody’s way, that we wanted to talk to him some more. I think he is back over there,” Stone said, pointing to Red’s old truck.
From where they were standing, they could not see him.
“Let’s spread out and find him?” Reed said, as Andrews sat the camera down and headed to Red’s truck.
Surprisingly they found him sitting on the running board smoking a cigarette.
“You owe us an explanation. We just saw you on a video with Clifford making some kind of a deal,” Reed yelled at him as he grabbed his shirt collar and snatched him up.
“Wow, wait a minute, let’s take this a step at the time,” Stone said, as he pulled Reed’s arm away from Red.
Straightening his collar and brushing the front of his shirt with his hand, Stone pushed Reed back with his arm away from Red.
“Now, tell us about the deal you were making with Clifford?” Stone asked him.
“I told you I had some dealings with the Boyd’s already. That’s how I knew them. I used to run a few drugs for them,” he answered.
“You can tell by the way the Boyd’s are acting this was not a normal deal, this was something special,” Andrews said, stepping between Red and Reed.
An immediate change came over Red with Andrews' comment. He leaned hard against his truck and the color left his face.
“You’re not fixing to faint, are you?” Stone asked him.
All Red could do was nod.
Stone and Andrews grabbed him by his shoulders, dragging him to the back of the truck where they pulled down the tailgate, letting him sit on it.
“So, what is it that you have not told us?” Reed asked him.
“If I tell you my life won’t be worth a bad penny,” Red responded, visibly shaking.
There were a few moments of silence before anyone spoke.
“Looks to me like you may have yourself a quandary here. Don’t tell us what you were saying to Clifford, or we turn you over to the sheriff and tell him what we have seen. It doesn’t look good for you either way,” Reed said, turning to look toward where the sheriff was standing by his patrol car.
“Look you already know that the Boyd brothers were involved with the Mafia, why do you want to drag me into this,” Red said, now looking at the sheriff as well.
Red took out a pack of cigarettes and pulled one out. He tried to put it in his mouth, but his hands were shaking so bad he couldn’t light it with his lighter. Stone took the lighter from him and helped him light the cigarette.
“Look, if this is big enough, there’s a good chance we can get you in a witness protection program where you’ll be safe,” Andrews told him.
“Look, they will kill me if they find out I ratted on them. Witness protection or not I’m keeping my mouth shut, for all I know you three guys are working for them. I wouldn’t be surprised if the sheriff wasn’t one of their cronies as well,” he said as he flipped his half-smoked cigarette on the ground and took another one out of the pack.
“You can rest assured we are not in their pocket; however, you could be right about the sheriff and that ought to be enough reason to stay away from him,” Reed said, waiting now for a response from Red.
Reed was now frustrated with Red’s reaction, something Andrews picked up on immediately.
“Let’s step over here for a minute and talk about this situation,” he said to Reed as he stepped toward the front of the truck.
Reed followed him.
“We’ve got ourselves a real situation here. For the first time we may be able to learn how they managed all of those killings and some of the characters who are in this horrendous crime spree we are in the process of uncovering,” Andrews said as he tapped the front of the truck with his fingers.
“You’re right I need to calm down and look at this from a different perspective. I want somebody to pay for shooting me and killing all of these people. I need to be concentrating on chasing down these leads,” Reed responded.
As they stood at the truck Stone and Red walked up to them.
“Seems Red has had an epiphany and wants to talk,” Stone said.
“So, talk,” Reed told him.
As hard as it was to get him to talk, once he started, he was nonstop with information.
According to Red, the Boyd brothers had started even before he met them dealing with the Mafia. They had bragged to him on several occasions about their involvement in transporting guns and explosives for Ferolito.
“I refused to have anything to do with the guns and explosives. I knew they were involved but made it a point to stay away from that part of their dealings. I took over their meth operations,” Red explained.
“I don’t believe you are telling me the whole story here. I believe you were their top guy, they even said you were the ‘go to,’ man in the video,” Reed told him.
“Yea, I’m the ‘go to,’ man for drugs and drugs alone,” Red said, raising his voice slightly to emphasize his words.
“That may be true, however we believe they were harvesting eyes to get a special enzyme out of them for a special kind of drug, so that means if you were their drug man, you should know about that as well?” Andrews asked, smiling because he knew he had trapped Red with his own words.
Red had started to stand up from sitting on the truck tailgate. When Andrews asked him about the enzyme drug he fell back in his seat. Reed, Andrews, and Stone then made a tight semi-circle around him.
“That is how I met Ferolito and his henchman, Maurice Alea,” Red finally said, as he leaned back in an attempt to move away from his three accusers.