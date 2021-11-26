Salt air and ghost eyes

“Look you already know that the Boyd brothers were involved with the Mafia, why do you want to drag me into this,” Red said, now looking at the sheriff as well.

Red took out a pack of cigarettes and pulled one out. He tried to put it in his mouth, but his hands were shaking so bad he couldn’t light it with his lighter. Stone took the lighter from him and helped him light the cigarette.

“Look, if this is big enough, there’s a good chance we can get you in a witness protection program where you’ll be safe,” Andrews told him.

“Look, they will kill me if they find out I ratted on them. Witness protection or not I’m keeping my mouth shut, for all I know you three guys are working for them. I wouldn’t be surprised if the sheriff wasn’t one of their cronies as well,” he said as he flipped his half-smoked cigarette on the ground and took another one out of the pack.

“You can rest assured we are not in their pocket; however, you could be right about the sheriff and that ought to be enough reason to stay away from him,” Reed said, waiting now for a response from Red.

Reed was now frustrated with Red’s reaction, something Andrews picked up on immediately.