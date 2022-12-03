Samantha Brown named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Samantha Brown is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Brown has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for over six years.

Samantha was chosen by her peers for her kind and generous nature she shows to all of her patients in the Infusion Center. She goes the extra mile to put a smile on their face by making personalized t-shirts for patients and gladly assisting patients with transportation needs.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Samantha is an outstanding employee. We are proud to have her as part of our team at Jackson Hospital.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held, at which time top nominees are recognized and the Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Samantha Brown and thanks her along with every employee, volunteer and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service.