Santa arrived early on Marianna’s west end

Complimentary of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Gilmore Academy, Jackson County Training School, the generous citizens of Marianna and Jackson County donors who care about their neighbors by giving back to the community.

The organizations joined together in Marianna's Westend community on Saturday Dec. 19 at the C.C. Car Wash located at the old Gulf Station on Orange Street. Wayne Bryant of Friendship MBC stated the event started at 9 a.m. and lasted until all the toys have been given away. Approximately 800 plus toys were donated to the community. Cars were lined up early in the morning all the way down to Clay Street.

The toy giveaway was for less fortunate kids and parents who needed help giving their kids gifts for Christmas during the pandemic. Our children deserve a Merry Christmas no matter what is happening in the world. Wayne Bryant said that the gifts would make a lot of kids smile and elated during this holiday season. Over 150 families received gifts before the counting stopped, including families from Graceville, Blountstown, Chipley and Cottondale that received gifts for their kids. The kids received a surprise entrance from Santa, who mingled with the children as they shared Christmas wishes.