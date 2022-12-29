Satsuma growers weaponize ice to fight freeze

The freezing temperatures surrounding Christmas in Jackson County forced local Satsuma growers to take measures they haven’t had to employ in more than 20 years, when the last deep freeze settled into the local area at the height of that fruit tree’s growth season.

Commercial grower Mack Glass, as he had back in the 1980s, iced down the centers of his trees ahead of the big freeze in order to provide a layer of insulation against the more severe cold coming in.

Jackson County Extension Director Doug Mayo has some non-commercial Satsuma trees growing on his property, and took a slightly different approach by icing some of his all over with a water hose and sprinkler. Mayo acknowledged that’s not always the best approach because the weight of all that ice can break branches in certain circumstances.

Glass started his center-icing on Dec. 23, while Mayo took care of his on Christmas Eve. Temperatures at dawn that morning fell to 17 degrees in his neck of the woods and they didn’t rise much: It was still only 28 degrees by 11 a.m.