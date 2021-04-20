Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in the National DEA Take Back Program.

This is a one-day event scheduled for Saturday, April 24, with collection points set up at three locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In a press release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and his staff encouraged the community to take advantage of this program by bringing and turning in any now-unneeded or expired medication previously provided to them.

This program was established to prevent prescription medications from being stolen, sold, taken, or abused as a result of the current Opioid crisis across the nation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with the local DEA office for pick-up of the turned-in pharmaceuticals for destruction. For additional information, call the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9624.

Medications will be accepted at the following locations:

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office , at 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Drive (formerly 4111 South Street), Marianna

Sneads Pharmacy , at 7995 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads

, at 7995 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads Cook Discount Drugs, at 5324 Brown St., Graceville.