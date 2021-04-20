 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
0 comments

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

3 drop sites in Jackson County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Clear out old or unneeded prescription medications and safely dispose of them during this weekend's JCSO-hosted event.

 FLORIDAN FILE

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will participate in the National DEA Take Back Program.

This is a one-day event scheduled for Saturday, April 24, with collection points set up at three locations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In a press release, Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and his staff encouraged the community to take advantage of this program by bringing and turning in any now-unneeded or expired medication previously provided to them.

This program was established to prevent prescription medications from being stolen, sold, taken, or abused as a result of the current Opioid crisis across the nation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will coordinate with the local DEA office for pick-up of the turned-in pharmaceuticals for destruction. For additional information, call the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9624.

Medications will be accepted at the following locations:

  • Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at 4111 Gov. Rick Scott Drive (formerly 4111 South Street), Marianna
  • Sneads Pharmacy, at 7995 U.S. Highway 90, Sneads
  • Cook Discount Drugs, at 5324 Brown St., Graceville.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 14-16:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 10-13:

+2
Fencing comes down at Endeavor
Local

Fencing comes down at Endeavor

MARIANNA – Jackson County Commissioners met at 8 a.m. Tuesday to watch as some of the fencing around the old Dozier School for Boys was taken down.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert