Sawcross expanding into Jackson County

No tax-break incentive was granted or requested, and the price agreed upon for the sale was on the high end of market value, according to Marianna City Manager Jim Dean.

The city also agreed to help the company develop a relationship with Chipola College and its construction management and welding programs for the purpose of developing "a pipeline for hiring construction craft and professionals," the MOU states.

The agreement also indicates that Sawcross should commence development of its site and facility within a year of all the involved agreements being executed. It goes on to say that the company will develop a construction site that includes a modular office and eventually a “site-built metal-modular building facility.”

The company is expected to have at least two employees on staff within a year of having a certificate of occupancy for the developed site, and, within 24 months, additional staff of 5-15 people.

Sawcross specializes primarily in water, wastewater and utility-based construction projects.

Dean said he hopes the project will spur more growth at the west-end Interstate 10 exchange. “There’s nothing out there (on the construction side), but it has been said that once you get one thing in the ground you start building big momentum, so maybe this will be what we need to stimulate some growth at that interchange,” he said.