Scammers set up fake trooper assist account

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Tuesday issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about charity scams attempting to exploit the heroic actions of Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck on March 6.

That day, the alert stated, “a drunk driver sped 70 mph on a direct path toward runners in a 10K race in St. Petersburg. Trooper Schuck risked her life by driving a patrol vehicle in front of the speeding drunk driver to protect the runners and is now recovering from the collision.

"Two fake GoFundMe campaigns purporting to raise money for the injured officer have been removed, and FHP announced there are no authorized online fundraisers connected to the incident.”

Moody was quoted in the release. “Trooper Schuck is a hero, and I am appalled that anyone would try to exploit her heroics to rip off generous donors,” the Moody statement read. “My office immediately reached out to GoFundMe following reports that there were fake accounts on the platform purporting to raise money for the injured Trooper. Thankfully, the accounts have already been removed. Please do your research before giving, and if you see suspicious fundraising activities claiming proceeds will be donated to Trooper Schuck, contact my office immediately.”

Floridians can report charity scams to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Floridians should be on the lookout for deceptive individuals operating online fundraising campaigns, Moody’s office advised, and offered the following tips to consider before contributing:

Consider giving to campaigns created by known and trusted individuals.

If information that raises suspicion is found when researching a crowdfunding organizer, report concerns to the Attorney General’s Office and the crowdsourcing platform; and notify the crowdsourcing platform if a potential recipient does not want a campaign set up or continued on their behalf.

In November 2021, Moody issued a Scams at a Glance resource that provides warning signs of fraudulent charity scams and some further guidance:

Before donating, ensure the charity is an accredited organization with the Better Business Bureau by searching the BBB Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org, Moddy’s office advises.

Do not provide banking information to someone who contacts you unsolicited on behalf of a charity. If interested in donating, ask that the charity to mail you information and a pledge form.

Pay close attention to a charity’s name, logo and email address. It is not unusual for scammers to create sham charities with names and designs similar to legitimate, well-known charities.