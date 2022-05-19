Scenes from SHS graduation

Graduation ceremonies for the Jackson County school system began Tuesday morning and continued in batches through Friday evening.
The first of the evening ceremonies took place at Sneads High School on Tuesday night on the football field, with students gathering first inside the lobby of the main building to get ready for their march and spend a little more time together as classmates.
Graceville and Cottondale graduated their seniors on Thursday night, with Malone and Marianna finishing out the ceremonies Friday night.