 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sneads High School

Scenes from SHS graduation

  • 0

Graduation ceremonies for the Jackson County school system began Tuesday morning and continued in batches through Friday evening.

The first of the evening ceremonies took place at Sneads High School on Tuesday night on the football field, with students gathering first inside the lobby of the main building to get ready for their march and spend a little more time together as classmates.

Graceville and Cottondale graduated their seniors on Thursday night, with Malone and Marianna finishing out the ceremonies Friday night.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 13-16:

Seven graduate at Hope School

Seven graduate at Hope School

The Hope School Class of 2022 chose “Happy” by Pharrell Williams as their class song. It matched the general mood of their graduation day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert