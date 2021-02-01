 Skip to main content
Schedules set for 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson County
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Virus Outbreak Florida Vaccine

FILE - Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are sits in a container as healthcare workers are inoculated, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

 Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo, File

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (FDOH-Jackson) has announced the dates and times for individuals needing to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Review the date and location of where the first dose was received to see when and where you should receive the second dose.

Individuals are asked to bring the Vaccination Administration Record card they were given when they received their first dose on the day of their scheduled second dose. Individuals needing their second dose do not need to contact the Health Department for a second dose appointment, but should instead plan to be at the location specified below between the hours specified below to receive their dose.

Additionally, individuals do not need to arrive early on scheduled days due to fears of not receiving their second dose. If you received your first dose at one of the locations specified below and arrive for your second dose on the corresponding date, vaccine will be available for you.

First dose received / Second dose scheduled

  • Jan. 6 at FDOH-Jackson / Wednesday, Feb. 3 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 11 at FDOH-Jackson / Tuesday, Feb. 9 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 13 at Ag Center / Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Ag Center, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Jan. 14 at FDOH-Jackson / Tuesday, Feb. 9 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 20 at FDOH-Jackson / Thursday, Feb. 18 at FDOH-Jackson. 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 21 at FDOH-Jackson / Thursday, Feb. 18 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 25 at FDOH-Jackson / Wednesday, Feb. 24 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 26 at FDOH-Jackson / Wednesday, Feb. 24 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 27 at former CG Hospital / Wednesday, Feb. 24 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.
  • Jan. 28 at FDOH-Jackson / Wednesday, Feb. 24 at FDOH-Jackson, 9-11 a.m.

The address for the Florida Department of Health/Jackson County is 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.

The address for the Jackson County Agriculture Center is 3631 Highway 90 Marianna.

