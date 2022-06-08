 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholarship available from Sunrise Worship Center

Pastor Samuel Everett and the Sunrise Worship Center family at 2957 Hall Street in Marianna announce the start of the Clifford Edward Goines Educational Scholarship program.

It includes a partial tuition and/or books scholarship in the amount of $500 for the recipient to use during the fall 2022 semester.

Qualifying requirements for the scholarship include: A minimum high school GPA of 2.0; residency in one of the following counties: Calhoun, Liberty, Jackson, Washington or Holmes; maintenance of a minimum term and cumulative college GPA of 2.0.; a minimum of six credit hours per semester; financial need; and good moral character.

Application deadline is Thursday, July 2, at 4 p.m. Scholarship will be awarded on July 24. Applications can be picked up at Sunrise Worship Center Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, or are available on the Sunrise Worship Center Facebook page.

For more information call 850-394-4967.

