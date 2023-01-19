School board, teachers come to terms

Jackson County School Superintendent Steve Benton announced Tuesday that the school district’s instructional employees have ratified the 2022-2023 salary and contract agreement, with 99 percent of employees voting in favor of the proposal.

The agreement was approved by the school board at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

Benton’s office issued a press release on behalf of the Jackson County School Board members and the Jackson County Education Association leadership team.

Teachers will receive salary increases ranging from $1,461 to$1,789.

The beginning teacher salary increases to $42,044.

In addition, licensed speech language pathologists will receive a $5.00 or $6.50 per hour pay differential added to their salaries. These increases are funded from the Governor’s Teacher Salary Increase Allocation and other district funds.

Other proposals in the agreement included raising the stipend amount for professional development outside the contract day to $112 daily or $21 per hour, the addition of a paid bereavement leave day, and an increase in the Differentiated Pay Plan for multiple preps.

“Superintendent Benton and Board Members are appreciative of the diligence of both the district and JCEA bargaining teams for working so hard to get through this process and they are pleased that the salary increases will soon be in the pockets of our employees,” the release stated. “ Instructional employees can expect to see the raises reflected in the February pay deposits.”

“JCEA congratulates the teachers of Jackson County, CPSU Director Sheria Griffin, and the JCEA bargaining team for their support and participation in this ratification agreement,” said JCEA President Keith Hunter. “Our motto is, ‘Every Child, Every Student, Every Community.’ We also thank the Jackson County School Board, the District staff, Superintendent Steve Benton, and Deputy Superintendent Cheryl McDaniel for their efforts in reaching this 2022-2023 contract agreement.”