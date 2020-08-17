School days begin in new space for many students

Many Jackson County students will be in a brand new space as they start their new academic year on Aug. 24. Two ribbon-cutting ceremonies were recently held for the new K-8 school in Marianna and the addition of new construction that combined grades PreK-12 in Graceville.
Most of the funding for the new $60 million Marianna K-8 was secured through the Florida legislature’s Special Facilities program for small, cash-strapped districts.
The addition of the new wing at Graceville, which brought Pre-K through 12th grades together, was funded entirely with local sales tax dollars at around $8 million.
The old Graceville elementary school may be offered for sale, with Rex Lumber having the first right of refusal. The company had previously bought an idle portion of that campus, six acres it acquired about four years ago.
Plans are in the works for the three campuses now vacant in Marianna as the result of the new Pre-K-8 school there. Marianna Middle School may eventually be turned over to the city of Marianna — talks about that are continuing. The Golson elementary campus will go to Jackson Hospital, and the school district hopes to renovate and repurpose Riverside elementary to house Hope School and Jackson Alternative School.
