School Employees of the Year named in Jackson County

Superintendent Steve Benton and the district school board members extend their congratulations to the nominees for each category of the Employee of the Year program.
According to a Monday statement, all nominees were recognized by their peers to represent their school/work location.
The district recognized Eddie Ellis and Sue Ann Tharp as District Administrators of the Year.
Superintendent Benton, board members, and several district staff members surprised the following district winners at their respective schools:
Vivian F. Ford School-Related Employee of the Year: Nakia Williams, paraprofessional at Malone School
Jackson County Rookie Teacher of the Year: Tom Burnette, teacher at Marianna High School
Jackson County Teacher of the Year: Hannah Wilkes, teacher at Cottondale High School
“I am both honored and proud to serve with you on the best team of employees one could ever find,” Superintendent Benton said.
“Congratulations to all the nominees and the district winners for their outstanding accomplishments.”
School-related Employee of the Year nominees
Vickie Pippin of Cottondale Elementary School
Breanna Athey of Cottondale High School
Deborah Barber of the school system’s district office
Annie Gray of Graceville School
Sierra Harris Grand Ridge School (GRS)
Sammy Chuck Clayton of Hope School
Skylar Davis of Jackson Alternative School (JAS)
James Clark of the Early Childhood Center (ECC)
Ashton Jayde Wester of Sunland school program
Nakia Jenea Williams of Malone School
Alicia Gilbertson of Marianna High School (MHS)
Resa Hunter of Marianna K-8
Cindy Abel of Seads Elementary School (SES)
Paula McClamma of Seads High School (SHS)
Charlie Rosborough of transportation department
Jan Pierce of food service department
Rookie of the Year nominees
Payton Kirkland of CES
Daniel Lewis of CHS
Jenna Singletary of Graceville School
Jessice Owens of GRS
Jordan Moore of ECC
Ta'Tiana Hall of Malone School
Tom Burnette of MHS
Chelsey Chaney of Marianna K8
Nicole Hatcher of SES
Taylor Hill of SHS
Teacher of the Year nominees
Sarah Branton- CES
Hannah Wilkes- CHS
Lacey Byrd- Graceville School (elementary wing)
Teresa Willis of Graceville(high school wing)
Deborah Dolan of GRS
Emily Burge of Hope School
Trevor Mayo of JAS
Starla Ward of ECC
Scarlett Floyd of Sunland school program
LeAnna Hataway of Malone School (high school wing)
Kimberly King- Malone (elementary school wing)
Jeremiah Castleberry of MHS
Holly Nichols of Marianna K8 (elementary wing)
Gerald Brockner of Marianna K8 (middle school wing)