School Employees of the Year named in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

  • Updated
Superintendent Steve Benton and the district school board members extend their congratulations to the nominees for each category of the Employee of the Year program.

According to a Monday statement, all nominees were recognized by their peers to represent their school/work location.

The district recognized Eddie Ellis and Sue Ann Tharp as District Administrators of the Year.

Superintendent Benton, board members, and several district staff members surprised the following district winners at their respective schools:

Vivian F. Ford School-Related Employee of the Year: Nakia Williams, paraprofessional at Malone School

Jackson County Rookie Teacher of the Year: Tom Burnette, teacher at Marianna High School

Jackson County Teacher of the Year: Hannah Wilkes, teacher at Cottondale High School

“I am both honored and proud to serve with you on the best team of employees one could ever find,” Superintendent Benton said.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and the district winners for their outstanding accomplishments.”

School-related Employee of the Year nominees

Vickie Pippin of Cottondale Elementary School

Breanna Athey of Cottondale High School

Deborah Barber of the school system’s district office

Annie Gray of Graceville School

Sierra Harris Grand Ridge School (GRS)

Sammy Chuck Clayton of Hope School

Skylar Davis of Jackson Alternative School (JAS)

James Clark of the Early Childhood Center (ECC)

Ashton Jayde Wester of Sunland school program

Nakia Jenea Williams of Malone School

Alicia Gilbertson of Marianna High School (MHS)

Resa Hunter of Marianna K-8

Cindy Abel of Seads Elementary School (SES)

Paula McClamma of Seads High School (SHS)

Charlie Rosborough of transportation department

Jan Pierce of food service department

Rookie of the Year nominees

Payton Kirkland of CES

Daniel Lewis of CHS

Jenna Singletary of Graceville School

Jessice Owens of GRS

Jordan Moore of ECC

Ta'Tiana Hall of Malone School

Tom Burnette of  MHS

Chelsey Chaney of Marianna K8

Nicole Hatcher of SES

Taylor Hill of SHS

Teacher of the Year nominees

Sarah Branton- CES

Hannah Wilkes- CHS

Lacey Byrd- Graceville School (elementary wing)

Teresa Willis of Graceville(high school wing)

Deborah Dolan of GRS

Emily Burge of Hope School

Trevor Mayo of JAS

Starla Ward of ECC

Scarlett Floyd of Sunland school program

LeAnna Hataway of Malone School (high school wing)

Kimberly King- Malone (elementary school wing)

Jeremiah Castleberry of MHS

Holly Nichols of Marianna K8 (elementary wing)

Gerald Brockner of Marianna K8 (middle school wing)

Ashley McIntosh of SES

Beth Sloan of SHS

