School officials report two COVID cases in Marianna
  • Updated
Jackson County School Board
FLORIDAN FILE

Officials with the Jackson County School District on Friday announced that they have learned of two positive COVID-19 cases at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center in Marianna.

The cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County, according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore.

“The Health Department has completed contact-tracing and recommended quarantine orders for the affected individuals,” the statement read.

Moore said that an individual at the new Marianna K-8 School had been in contact with a “known positive” and was also under a quarantine order.

“All necessary safety, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols are being followed and will continue to be followed,” the statement read.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. School and District Administration are in regular communication with local Health Department personnel and will continue to monitor these situations. We have protocols in place to deal with the situations as they arise, and we will keep you informed as best we can.”

“In order to stop or slow the spread of COVID19 it is imperative that staff and students stay home if sick, social distance where possible, wear masks when social distancing is not possible, wash hands frequently, and protect our vulnerable population.”

“I respectfully ask for the support of parents and community members in stressing the importance of these procedures for the overall health and well-being of our community,” Moore said.

Public schools are set to open Monday.

Larry Moore

Moore

 FLORIDAN FILE
Concerned about COVID-19?

