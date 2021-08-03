School starts soon

Teachers and staffers returned to their Jackson County classrooms and offices Monday, getting prepared for the return of students on Aug. 10.
Data Entry Operator Nancy Carraway comes back recovered from the broken ankle she suffered with during part of the last academic year and she’s excited to be back among students. They don’t know her as Ms. Carraway: To them, she’s “The Tiger Lady.”
A gift from a 2019-20 senior now graduated, JaDee Barber, helped seal that moniker perhaps for all time in the last academic year.
Because of her broken ankle, Barber’s office was moved from the middle school hallway to the high school hallway so that she didn’t have to navigate some steps and so that she’d be closer to the office and the guidance team, with whom she has frequent dealings. She had a poster of a tiger on her old door, and because of that was already known as “The Tiger Lady.”
But the new digs meant an unadorned door. Elementary-age kids that were sometimes dispatwched to take her various items wouldn’t now know where to find Carraway. Their teachers had simply told them to take it to “The Tiger Lady,” in the past and they knew to look for her tiger poster.
That’s when Barber stepped in and promised Carraway a special surprise.
She painted a friendly-looking baby tiger on a board for Carraway’s door.
It hangs on her door this year, too, and Carraway said that student’s sweet gesture warms her heart for the return of youngsters to campus and the potential they have for such kindness.
Hope moving into old Riverside
The big news this school year is the movement of Hope School to the old Riverside Elementary School campus. Teachers there were very busy Monday getting their classrooms set up.
Principal Millicent Braxton said her faculty is excited.
“We want to thank (Superintendent of Schools) Mr. (Steve) Benton and our county maintenance for all of their help,” she said. “When we first took our kids, the first thing they wanted to see was the gym. I can’t wait to see their faces when they get to see our new track. This campus gives our program room to grow and potentially add other programs that will benefit our students and others with special need in the community.”
Benton said he, too, is excited about Hope moving to Riverside this year. “The old Riverside has been idle but we’ve remodeled and done a lot of changes to get it ready for Hope. That school has been landlocked (at the old location) and now it has room to grow. It’ll be safer and we can offer more services to kids. The teachers are very happy.”
Virtual school enrollment under 100 as of Monday
This school year, parents have an opportunity to enroll their students in one of two virtual school options if they don’t want their youngsters to be on campus. They can choose Florida Virtual School (FLVS), run by the state, or in “K-12,” an online program certified by the state but privately held and operated.
The sign-up deadline was Friday, July 30, with 92 enrolled in the programs combined. K-12 had 27 enrolled already as of last year and maintaining for the coming year, and 30 new have enrolled to join them. The FLVS program had 15, with 10 more joining that program. There were 155 enrolled in virtual school at the end of last year in grades 3-12. The school system has between 5,700 and 6,000 students, with that number still in flux with just more than a week before the start of school, but the percentage of students planning to be on campus appears to be climbing compared to last year.
The county had a program of its own for the K-2 crowd starting in the second semester of that academic year, but that was dismantled for the coming year. Superintendent of Schools Steve Benton said he ultimately decided it was just too much to ask of teachers because they also had to handle in-class instruction at the same time.
Masks not required, temperature checks on as-needed basis
The school year will start with no masks required, but optional, and the temperatures of everyone coming into the school will not be taken at the door as they were in the peak time of the pandemic last year.
Benton said that last year, when everyone’s temperature was taken, not one student tested with a high temp even though some did eventually test positive for COVID-19. “It wasn’t effective, it slowed the car drop-off line and it was a big burden on staff, so we ended it,” Benton said. “In the winter, with kids sitting by the heater in the car, that led to the potential for inaccuracy or making them wait for a while so the exposure to heater didn’t play into the readings. We’re trusting parents to keep kids home if they’re sick, and we have nurses at the schools that can take temperatures if we have a child showing some sign of illness once they get to school. We’re working very very closely with Sandy Martin at the health department (the health officer) and we have a great relationship over there. If we need to make adjustments, we’ll make them.”
He added than Martin is trying to get some funding for test kits for school nurses to they can test children on the spot for the virus with parental permission, but that’s not a sure thing just yet.
Hand sanitizer will be available at various point throughout each school, he said.
Benton said he’s starting the year with high hopes of a better year to come than the system has seen since Hurricane Michael hit and the pandemic began. “We’ve had 2.5 bad years,” Benton said. “We’re hoping to get after this time and start with a better beginning. It’s something the kids deserve. It’s been hard on the parents, students and teachers. We hope to get a smooth start and deal with things as the come along. With the experiences we’ve had, we’re ready to act based on the circumstances that come.”