School starts soon

Benton said that last year, when everyone’s temperature was taken, not one student tested with a high temp even though some did eventually test positive for COVID-19. “It wasn’t effective, it slowed the car drop-off line and it was a big burden on staff, so we ended it,” Benton said. “In the winter, with kids sitting by the heater in the car, that led to the potential for inaccuracy or making them wait for a while so the exposure to heater didn’t play into the readings. We’re trusting parents to keep kids home if they’re sick, and we have nurses at the schools that can take temperatures if we have a child showing some sign of illness once they get to school. We’re working very very closely with Sandy Martin at the health department (the health officer) and we have a great relationship over there. If we need to make adjustments, we’ll make them.”