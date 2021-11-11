Search continues for 2 locals missing since October

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division is still actively investigating two reported missing individuals, Nicholas Hollis and Stephon Gaines.
The two were last seen on Oct. 19. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is pursuing all leads at this time. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield is asking the community to help the families of the missing individuals by coming forward with any information which could be useful in these ongoing investigations.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these men, contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or email Captain Jeremy Pelfrey at Jeremy.Pelfrey@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or www.crime stoppers.com.