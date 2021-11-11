 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues for 2 locals missing since October
0 Comments

Search continues for 2 locals missing since October

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Criminal Investigations Division is still actively investigating two reported missing individuals, Nicholas Hollis and Stephon Gaines.

The two were last seen on Oct. 19. The JCSO Criminal Investigations Division is pursuing all leads at this time. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield is asking the community to help the families of the missing individuals by coming forward with any information which could be useful in these ongoing investigations.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these men, contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or email Captain Jeremy Pelfrey at Jeremy.Pelfrey@jacksonso.com. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000 or www.crime stoppers.com.

+1 
Nicholas Hollis

Hollis

 Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
+1 
Stefon Gaines

Gaines

 JCSO PROVIDED
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Hoops dream becomes reality
Local

Hoops dream becomes reality

Two former Marianna residents, Grady Snell Jr., now of Columbus, Georgia, and Reginald Swilley, now living in California, were two of the main…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 6-9:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Nov. 3-5:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert