Search continues for deadly dog pack

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday distributed images of dogs they believe may have been involved in the fatal attack on a Bascom man last week.

On Nov. 18, agency deputies were called to an area of Kirkland Road, where a Bascom man was found deceased. After an investigation at the scene and an autopsy, it was determined that the victim, Donald Ray Allen, had been attacked by dogs.

Evidence collected from the scene and the victim’s clothing has been sent to the University of Florida for possible DNA identification of the breed of dog that attacked him.

Jackson County Animal Control has set multiple traps in the area.

Photos taken from trail cameras in the area of Kirkland and Concord Road have been shared by authorities.

Officials say the dogs pictured match the description of a pack seen in the area prior to the attack.

Anyone who has any information on these dogs or any pack of dogs in the area is asked to contact JCSO at 850-482-9648.