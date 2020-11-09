Second West annual session begins Saturday

The Second West Florida Missionary Baptist Association will host its 147th Annual Session with telephonic and virtual worship experiences.

The senior women, women’s intermediate, minsters’ wives and widows, junior women, ushers, deacons, the brotherhood, the youth convention and the pension board will be participants in the session, to be held Nov. 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Moderator will be Rev. Riley J. Henderson, joined by 1st vice-moderator Rev. L.V. Farmer, 2nd vice-moderator Rev. Dwight Cockerham Sr., corresponding secretary Rev. Dr. Adrian D. Abner and recording secretary Rev. Henry Forward.

The theme is “An Unchanging Word in an Ever-changing World,” inspired by Matthew 5:17-19, Matthew 24:35, and Timothy 3:1-4.

To access services by Zoom, use access code 579 427 6521 and password 5QcCBq. To access by telephone, use the phone number 312 626 6799. Enter 579 426521#, then 244450#. To access by Facebook Live, use the 2nd West Florida Missionary District Association page.

The Saturday, Nov. 14 session begins with a message from Min. Delisha Ehriam at the 10 a.m. annual youth session. At 1 p.m., the Junior Women in Session begins with a message from the Rev. Freddie Roulhac.