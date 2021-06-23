Secretary of State Lee swears Dunaway to Florida Supervisors of Elections board

Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway went to a conference of fellow supervisors in Tampa last week and came home with a board appointment to which she was sworn by Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee.

Dunaway also got some committee assignments within the Florida Supervisors of Elections Inc. (FSE) during the conference.

The FSE is a state-recognized not-for-profit entity to which all 67 of Florida’s supervisors of elections belong. It is somewhat like a private-sector trade organization. The body has a board of directors that sets general policy for the FSE on matters such as training procedures for staff, and develops interaction with the Florida Division of Elections regarding matters concerning the member supervisors of elections and their duties, concerns and issues.

Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee swore Dunaway in as a member of FSE Board of Directors. Dunaway will represent FSE Legislative District 2, which is made up of Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Gadsden counties.