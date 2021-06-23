Secretary of State Lee swears Dunaway to Florida Supervisors of Elections board

Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway went to a conference of fellow supervisors in Tampa last week and came home with a board appointment to which she was sworn by Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee.
Dunaway also got some committee assignments within the Florida Supervisors of Elections Inc. (FSE) during the conference.
The FSE is a state-recognized not-for-profit entity to which all 67 of Florida’s supervisors of elections belong. It is somewhat like a private-sector trade organization. The body has a board of directors that sets general policy for the FSE on matters such as training procedures for staff, and develops interaction with the Florida Division of Elections regarding matters concerning the member supervisors of elections and their duties, concerns and issues.
Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee swore Dunaway in as a member of FSE Board of Directors. Dunaway will represent FSE Legislative District 2, which is made up of Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, Franklin, Gulf and Gadsden counties.
As for the three FSE committee assignments, Dunaway is now on the FSE Education Committee, which is, in part, responsible for developing the training programs for staff that are undertaken throughout the year. They also develop the agendas for FSE’s periodic conferences, select the speakers and choose the programs for those gatherings.
She was also named to FSE’s Vote Center Task Force. The member supervisors have endorsed having vote centers that will allow counties to have more centrally located voting sites, where voters from various areas can go to cast their ballots, rather than having to go to a specific precinct based on a defined geographic corridor determined by where they live within their counties. The task force will attend to matters associated with this option as it develops.
Dunaway was also tapped for FSE’s Special Committee of Administrative Rules.
On the FSE Board of Directors, Dunaway takes over the reins from long time District 2 representative Mark Anderson, the Supervisor of Elections in neighboring Bay County.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Dunaway said. “Mark Anderson was assigned by the FSE association as my mentor and has already provided a wealth of information, guidance, and support during my first six months in office. I look forward to serving the Supervisors in District 2.”
The FSE also oversees the Florida Certified Election Professional training program, which it also organized. It provides extra election education on topics like voter registration, media relations, and election workers. Dunaway is enrolled and working through that program.