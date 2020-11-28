See Christmas in Chattahoochee

Chattahoochee merchants, private citizens, its Main Street organization, business property owners, and other supporters of the town are joining forces to make the Christmas season special in town this year.

Vacant lots and certain currently unoccupied storefronts along U.S. Highway 90 (Washington Street), with the permission of their owners, are being decorated now for the holidays and a variety of sub-themes are in the Christmas mix.

To kick off the weeks-long holiday visual show, a special drive-thru event, with entertainment on the “Wild West” stage next to the old IGA, was to be held beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST today.

Long-time Gadsden County Sheriff’s Investigator Shawn Wood and others were putting on finishing touches at the stage and surrounding exhibit this week in preparation for the big night.

And even though the debut was last Saturday, there’s still time to call Sheila Blount to volunteer as a window dresser for one of the available business locations. She can be reached at 850-544-2474.

As Christmas gives way to the new year, the town will have something new in store at that old IGA. Family Dollar has taken over the space and as of this writing was well on the way to opening the doors.