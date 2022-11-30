See vintage campers at Three Rivers State Park in Sneads

The 13th annual Vintage Campers Club Christmas Camp is set for early next month at Three Rivers State Park in Sneads, with a 5-8 p.m. public event on Dec. 10.
Commencing just after the Sneads Christmas parade, the event gives visitors to the park a chance to walk and drive through the vintage camper area and get a closer look at the homes-away-from-home that will be decorated and lit for the holidays. They date from the 1950s to the 1980s. Owners of the vehicles are open to conversations about their treasured vehicles, as well.
The park is located at 7908 Three Rivers Park Road, Sneads.
Park admission is $3 per vehicle, but the campers don’t charge for their event inside it.