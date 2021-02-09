Semi wrecks on Rocky Creek Road in Jackson County

A tractor-trailer rig loaded with logs wrecked early Monday afternoon where Rocky Creek Road and Church Street meet in Jackson County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 47-year-old Altha man was driving the rig eastbound on Rocky Creek around 1:10 p.m. when he failed to obey the stop sign where Rocky Creek meets Church Street. Officials say he tried to turn left onto Church Street and that the trailer overturned onto its right side.

The straps holding the logs broke, officials say, causing the logs to be ejected from the trailer. The vehicle came to rest on the east shoulder of Church Street. The trailer came to rest on its right side, blocking both lanes of Church Street for a time. The logs came to rest on the east shoulder of Church Street, blocking northbound lanes.

Officials say the driver was charged with careless driving.