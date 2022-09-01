September remembrances set

American flags will be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11.

That’s Patriots Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance. It honors all those that died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and its “day of service” aspect is also meant as an answer to that terrorism, in encouraging acts of citizen volunteerism on that date that have some positive effect on the well-being of the nation and its people.

The date is one of several remembrances that Jackson County’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12046 Commander Charles “Skip” Van Gelder mentioned in a recent press release.

According to Gelder, the date is also set aside to commemorate the opening battles of the American Revolution: Lexington, Concord and Mentomy.

Gelder also pointed out other September days of military-related importance.

Sept. 2 was VJ Day, in remembrance of the day Imperial Japan signed its surrender, ending the hostilities of WWII in 1945.

Sept. 16 is POW/MIA Recognition Day in remembrance of all those held as POWs and missing in action.

Sept. 29 is VFW Day. The U.S. VFW was founded in 1899 by survivors of the Spanish-American War, and is the oldest veteran’s organization in the U.S., Gelder says.

The local VFW post he commands meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. The post is located at 2830 Wynn St., Marianna.

All eligible veterans are encouraged to attend those gatherings.