Septic tank stand-off addressed in Jackson County

With roughly eight or nine Indian Springs householders refusing to abide by a contract term they agreed to when Jackson County provided a new central septic system that they hooked into, the local government is taking the diplomatic approach in trying to resolve the matter.

The resistors don’t want to have their old septic tanks destroyed as they agreed to allow in their contracts related to the establishment of the new central system and their connection to it.

As the board was discussing the matter last Tuesday, Commission Chairman Jim Peacock suggested further discussion with the residents to find out more before taking any action to force compliance, and the board agreed to let that information gathering take place.

Regarding their refusal to let the dismantling contractors upon their property to proceed with that work, Peacock asked, “What’s the harm?” (of leaving the tanks intact), and said he didn’t want to be the “sewer police.”

A briefing by Public Works Director Rett Daniels suggested that some of the resisting householders have expressed that they don’t believe the contractors can do the work without compromising the integrity of their property, or that they need the tanks for emergency times when storm-related power outages or other disasters might shut down the central system.

Daniels is to report back, and the county will then consider it’s next move and instruction to the contractor awaiting a decision.