Septic tank truck overturns in Marianna
  • Updated
 ANGIE COOK/FLORIDAN FILE

The Marianna Police Department issued the following press release regarding a Wednesday traffic accident at the intersection of South Street and Penn Avenue:

“Upon arrival officers located at 2013 Freightliner septic tank truck on its side on South Street. Marianna Fire and Rescue along with Jackson County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and provided aid to the driver,” the release states.

"After further investigation officers determined that the septic tank truck was traveling north on Penn Avenue and attempted to make a right turn onto South Street. The driver of the truck was traveling too fast to negotiate the turn and caused the truck to roll on its side,” the release continued.

"The driver was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and his injuries are unknown at this time. This crash is still under investigation and charges are pending at this time. The Marianna Police Department would like to thank Florida Highway Patrol, Marianna Fire & Rescue, Jackson County Fire & Rescue and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance with this traffic crash investigation,” the release concluded.

