Serious injuries in area crashes

U.S. 231 crash results in deaths and injury

Two adults and a young child died as the result of a Bay County traffic crash on U.S. 231 last Friday night around 9:35 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 65-year-old Altha man was driving a sedan southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 when that vehicle collided with a northbound sedan being driven by a 29-year-old Panama City man. A third vehicle was struck by debris generated in the crash.

After the crash, the wrong-way vehicle traveled off the roadway and onto the eastbound shoulder, overturning and ejected the Altha driver onto the east shoulder’s ditch.

The sedan being driven by the Panama City man came to rest in the southbound lane of U.S. 231, facing a westerly direction.

The Altha man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old passenger of the Panama City man was transported for medical care but died of her injuries at Bay Medical Center.

Her 29-year-old driver was seriously injured and a 1-year-old passenger of that vehicle subsequently died from injuries received in the crash.

Motorcyclists seriously injured in Jackson County crash