Seven graduate at Hope School

The Hope School Class of 2022 chose “Happy” by Pharrell Williams as their class song. It matched the general mood of their graduation day.

Although one was missing from the ranks — Erica Ann Amos and her family had moved far away by the time commencement approached — the remaining six grads were able to see her once again.

She was included in Tuesday’s graduation day video presentation that showed a series of pictures from each graduate’s childhood and teenage years as they came of age. Several of her fellow grads smiled, clapped, and called out her name as they watched, showing that she remains in their fond remembrance.

Life is also changing soon for her fellow graduate Leilani Jade Kaija-Rhynes. She’s excited about her family’s pending move to Georgia, but on Tuesday she was beaming over the big day happening right here in Jackson County.

Her dad and her sister were all smiles, too, as they watched her receive her diploma, pose for pictures and otherwise enjoy the moment wrapped in so much fanfare, so many guests and all that came with being in the limelight.

But she also found time to check on and help her friends in the graduating class as they made their final preparations for their march down the aisle.

Hunter Jefferson Ward is another grad that enjoyed the excitement of the day, keeping the room’s energy high in full celebration mode.

Longtime Hope principal Dr. Millicent Braxton said he was always the life of the party during his time on campus, one of the school’s “three amigos,” for years, and the last of the close trio to graduate. He was always the last to leave the floor at dances, the speaker added.

In contrast, fellow grad James Bernard Wiggins has always been the shy one in the class of ’22. He found all the attention a bit off-putting but endured it to share this last precious time with the classmates he has known and cared about so long.

Wiggins and his fellow grads made history together on Tuesday: They were the first Hope class to graduate since the school changed locations, having been moved into the old Riverside Elementary School campus once Riverside was incorporated into the new Marianna K-8 school.

It happened after the end of the previous school year. Moving from the familiar campus on the cusp of their final year was a change they coped with together and individually.

Their courage in dealing with that transition was alluded to on Tuesday.

Guest speaker was the school’s retiring Exceptional Student Education services director Shawn Larkin. When he took that job in 2007, he was the keynote commencement speaker that year, too. Larkin said he felt blessed to have watched the grads learn and grow over the years.

He’d been a witness, for instance, to the basketball and volleyball prowess of Jessie Cornelius Wright II, as well having sampled the grad’s “legendary” garlic bread made in culinary class. He’d seen Crystal Lynn Collier and Madilyn Hope Green excel on the cheer team at games and in their own competitive events, and witnessed Green’s love for “little people” as a helper in elementary classrooms on campus.

After the grads got their diplomas and turned their tassels, they had a few more minutes to share together after the ceremony: The Hope Falcon cafeteria was set up just for them and their guests that morning for an after-ceremony party. Gifts and decorations were placed at each grad’s dedicated table for that celebration.

One gift from their principal was identical for each grad. It was a white autograph dog, with room for each graduate to sign in a last gesture of remembrance of all the fun, challenges and victories they’d shared, and of the relationships they’d forged over all those times.

The graduation traditions would play out across all seven Jackson County high schools as the week progressed.

Adult Education and Sneads High School graduation took place Tuesday night. Graceville and Cottondale grads had their ceremonies on Thursday and on Friday Jackson Alternative, Marianna and Malone had theirs.