Several Marianna Rotary Club members recognized

Outgoing Rotary Club of Marianna President Robby Roberts had a busy lunch on Tuesday, recognizing several members of the club that had earned Paul Harris Fellowship Awards during his term for fiscal year 2020-21, and welcoming aboard three new members that joined in that time.
Induction ceremony officer Dale Cavin presented them with their new membership kits that day, as well. The new members are Keith Baird, Jeff Lanthripp, and John Brunner.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a temporary idling of their monthly meetings in most of 2020 and almost half of this year, Roberts didn’t preside over the usual number of meetings. But he said Tuesday that the members of the group kept in close touch via email and phone. He noted that they proved devoted. They were able, for instance, to far exceed the goal he’d set for them: raise $5,000 for the Rotary Foundation. They raised $5,575, bringing the club’s total to $234,108 since its founding in 1928.
“They bleed blue and gold,” he said of his fellow club members. They were also able to donated $1,500 to the new workforce development program at Marianna High School, gave to the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity cause, built a wheelchair ramp for a woman in need, and carried out other service projects.
Roberts was also there to congratulate eight members that were awarded Paul Harris Fellowship Awards because they had donated a certain amount to the Rotary International Foundation in 2020.
Rotarians receive their first Fellowship awards after they’ve contributed $1,000 to the Foundation. Two members of the Marianna club achieved that in 2020, Clay Milton and Allen Harkins. Roberts presented them with certificates and lapel pins that each contain a single sapphire.
Five received their second Fellowship awards, having contributed $2,000 to the Foundation over time. Those were Gene Strickland, Art Kimbrough, John Roberts, Gene Nobles and the late Creshull Harrison Jr. Willie Earl Paramore accepted Harrison’s lapel pin on behalf of Harrison’s family when it was awarded on Tuesday.
One Rotary member, Jim Hart, received his third Fellowship award that day. Hart, who is also chairman of the local Rotary Foundation committee, received his award from Robby Roberts. Hart is one of just four local Rotary members to have earned that distinction, having donated $3,000 to the Foundation. He joins three others — Willie Earl Paramaore, Dr. Bert Davis Jr. and Phillip Tyler in the distinction. He received the traditional recognition for that, a lapel pin containing two sapphires.
This was Robby Roberts last turn at the podium as president for 2020-21. He recognized Albert Clay Milton as incoming for fiscal year 2021-22.