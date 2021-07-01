Several Marianna Rotary Club members recognized

Outgoing Rotary Club of Marianna President Robby Roberts had a busy lunch on Tuesday, recognizing several members of the club that had earned Paul Harris Fellowship Awards during his term for fiscal year 2020-21, and welcoming aboard three new members that joined in that time.

Induction ceremony officer Dale Cavin presented them with their new membership kits that day, as well. The new members are Keith Baird, Jeff Lanthripp, and John Brunner.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a temporary idling of their monthly meetings in most of 2020 and almost half of this year, Roberts didn’t preside over the usual number of meetings. But he said Tuesday that the members of the group kept in close touch via email and phone. He noted that they proved devoted. They were able, for instance, to far exceed the goal he’d set for them: raise $5,000 for the Rotary Foundation. They raised $5,575, bringing the club’s total to $234,108 since its founding in 1928.

“They bleed blue and gold,” he said of his fellow club members. They were also able to donated $1,500 to the new workforce development program at Marianna High School, gave to the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity cause, built a wheelchair ramp for a woman in need, and carried out other service projects.