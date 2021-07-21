 Skip to main content
‘Sewing for Missions’ begins at First Presbyterian Church in Marianna
‘Sewing for Missions’ begins at First Presbyterian Church in Marianna

The First Presbyterian Church in Marianna has started a new “Sewing for Missions” ministry.

Members and friends gather on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. to make stuffed animals for local first responders to give to children in crisis situations.

The group is also knitting hats for premature babies born at Jackson Hospital.

One does not have to be a member of the church to participate or to contribute fabric.

Call 850-526-2430 for information.

The church is located at 2898 Jefferson St., where Sunday school is held each week at 9:30 a.m. with worship service following at 11 a.m.

