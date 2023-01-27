Shamrock Shenanigans set for March 11

Main Street Marianna will host Shamrock Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 11.

There’s a 0.5K Shamrock Shuffle from Market Street to Madison Street. Stations will be set up all along the fun-run-shuffle’s route along Market Street, beginning at the Caledonia intersection and ending at the Madison Street intersection. The runners are encouraged to stop and play, taste, dance and party at every booth along the way.

Pre-registration for the Shuffle is $35 and registration the day of the event is $40. Pre-registration is recommended to ensure you receive a t-shirt commemorating the run. Entry fee includes a t-shirt and a participation medal.

Participants pick up their t-shirts at 9 a.m. and the shuffle begins at 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at www.mainstreetmarianna.org under the “Events” tab.

After the race, other events commence in Madison Street Park.

People are encouraged to form 10-member teams and enter the Leprechaun Leap, also known as the Fire Truck Pull. This begins at 11:30 a.m. with Engine 15. It progresses down Madison Street. Whoever pulls the fastest time for 20 feet wins. Registration for each team is $100. Pre-registration is recommended, and waivers must be completed before competition begins.

Several food vendors and children’s activities will also be in Madison Street Park starting at 11 a.m. in addition to Farmer’s Market vendors that open up shop at 8 a.m.