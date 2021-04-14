Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speaks to Optimist Club of Marianna

The department is actively recruiting among the local law enforcement academies within an hour’s drive of Marianna. While we can’t offer the pay that some wealthier counties can, we can offer a small town working environment that is often more enjoyable, said Edenfield.

The department is currently upgrading its IT services because so much of what law enforcement does in this day and age is controlled by technology. Two department employees recently became certified to handle internal investigations, which will insure that potential violations are dealt with professionally, fairly, and thoroughly.

Sheriff Edenfield recently requested the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to come and review our evidence procedures, and is proud to report that their analysis concluded that the Sheriff’s Office was properly adhering to legal guidelines. The JCSO Dive Team is currently being revamped and should be fully operational by Memorial Day. Considering the immense recreational waterways we are blessed with in our area, having a properly trained and outfitted Dive Team is a must, said Sheriff Edenfield. Master Dive Instructor Edd Sorenson has agreed to train these dedicated individuals.