Shoebox Christmas collection week begins

At the distribution points, organizers explain, local believers of the Christian faith share the gospel of Jesus Christ with children as they distribute the items.

The essential suggested items cover personal care items and school supplies. They vary slightly depending on the age and gender for which you are packing. These items include chalk (age 2-4), crayons, colored pencils, a coloring book or coloring pad, notebook, pencils, pencil sharpener, pens (age 5-9 and 10-14), a comb or brush, and a toothbrush. A soft huggable toy is also strongly suggested.

Shoebox gifts built online automatically will be tracked through Follow Your Box. Samaritan’s Purse will send a link via the Follow Your Box look-up tool to the email address associated with your donation. Many of the shoebox gifts built online are delivered to hard-to-reach areas.

Shoebox gifts donated from our Build a Shoebox Online page can’t be assigned to a specific church or group; however, church project leaders can create a Build a Shoebox Online goal page where they are able to set a specific goal and deadline for shoebox gifts built online and keep track of the donations made through their goal page. Potential donors with church affiliations are encouraged to connect with the project leader at their churches to find out if there is a Build a Shoebox Online goal page already set up where they can donate toward their church or group goal.