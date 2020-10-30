The annual shoebox Christmas drive begins soon at a major collection and packing point, Eastside Baptist Church, 4785 Highway 90, in Marianna.

Donors can drop off their contributed shoebox items there on the following schedule:

Nov. 16-20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.

Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22, from 2-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Donors will be greeted curbside this year by volunteers wearing masks and/or other personal protective gear in a precaution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another option, givers can go online and purchase items from the Operation Christmas Child website which will then be packed into shoeboxes for children around the world in some of the most poverty-stricken areas on the planet.

In both the online option and in personally packing a shoebox, you can also provide a letter and photo to be sent along with the gifts.