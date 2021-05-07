Shriners put a shine on 39 rides

A group of Shriners from a Panama City chapter, some of them residents of Jackson County, rolled up their sleeves to offer free car washes in Marianna on Saturday, May 1, and the group also gave a $500 donation to the National Diabetes Initiative.

Expecting to take that money from existing funds in its treasury, the group got a surprise $500 donation from their Past Potentate Andrew L. Colvin, and used that instead to fulfill that donation so that the treasury funds could be left untapped and used later for other community outreach projects.

The car wash was done by 11 members, or “nobles,” of the Safia Temple No. 188, Oasis of Panama City, Desert of FL. It’s one of the community-support activities that the group does periodically in Jackson County, where some of its members live.

The car wash was held at the Handi Mart located at 4663 Highway 90 in Marianna, the space used courtesy of the Sangaree Oil Company

At that event, the members also distributed bags containing masks, hand sanitizers, and wet wipes to those that had their vehicle washed.