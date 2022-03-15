Sign up by March 23 for 'Garden to Table'

Garden to Table: The Southern Way event will be held Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jackson County agriculture complex at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna. The cost is $15 and participants will have the chance to taste several foods and will take home a variety of seeds and starter plants.

You can register at: http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com. Or, to avoid the registration fee that comes with this method, as an alternative you can drop by the extension office during regular business hours and pay the $15 event fee only. The registration and pay deadline is March 23.

For questions, contact the extension office at 850-482-9620.

In the meantime, UF/IFAS Extension’s Jackson County Horticulture Agent Ashley Stonecipher prepared some tips for spring gardeners to consider as well. See those in an accompanying story on this page.

Master Gardener plant sale is March 19

In other gardening news, the Jackson County Master Gardener program’s annual plant sale will be held Saturday, March 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna.

Organizers say many varieties available including trees, shrubs, herbs, vegetables, and fruits. There will be educational talks every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m. on mushroom growing, spring gardening, vegetable calendar, art in the garden, gardening tools, composting, herbs, pollinators, and container gardening.

The Master Gardeners will have food and specialty vendors on site as well.

For more information, call the Jackson County Extension Office, 850-482-9620.