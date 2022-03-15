Sign-up deadline nears for Leadership Jackson County

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications and nominations for its Leadership Jackson County Class of 2022.

A limited number of seats remain available for this year’s class.

The eight-month civic leadership program is tentatively scheduled to begin Thursday, April 7. The class meets one half-day each month (lunch provided) and ends in November. A graduation recognition ceremony will be held.

The Chamber established Leadership Jackson County as an incubator program to identify and develop community leaders, and to assist them in becoming well informed citizens who are plugged in across the county. This is the 15th year of the program.

Each class session focuses on a different topic about Jackson County. Local professionals, executives, and experts conduct lectures, participate in panel discussions, and help participants understand how our community works and how they can help it work better.

Topics covered include: Jackson County: Past, Present, and Future; Local Government and Criminal Justice; Affordable Housing; Education and Quality of Life; Health and Human Services; Tourism, Natural Resources, and The Arts; Economic Development and Agri-business; Public Relations and The Media; Leadership Strategies.

Participation in Leadership Jackson County is open to any person living or working in Jackson County. The Leadership Jackson County Steering Committee reviews applications solicited from all walks of life to create a class of interested, motivated, and concerned individuals who have a desire to learn about our community, get connected in civic affairs, and offer their time and talents to improve Jackson County.

People may apply directly, or individuals, businesses, and community organizations may nominate prospective participants by completing an application and returning it to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce by Friday, April 1.

A maximum of 20 people will have the opportunity to participate in Leadership Jackson County each year. The tuition is $500 for each participant.

Call the Chamber at 850-482-8060 or email your information request to info@jacksoncounty.com.