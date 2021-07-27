Sister Kind wraps up Thursday concert series

The summer concert series in Jackson County wraps up this Thursday night when Sister Kind performs from 7-9 p.m. at Citizens Lodge Park.

It’ll be loud, band members promise, with a luxury of range that rolls back to the classics of the 1960’s and drives forward through the decades to land in the fresh new music of the 2020’s.

Bass player Pete Weeks played trumpet in a jazz band back in high school. But one night, at a gig for the Lion’s Club, the bass player got sick. Since there was a second trumpet player on board, Pete picked up the bass to fill in.

As it happened, his cousin played the instrument and had taught him the rudiments not long before, so with his general grounding in music solid, he thought he’d be able to do a good enough job to get by for just one night.

But one night turned into a lifetime. He’d found his calling. That was made certain by the time he emerged from a Grand Funk Railroad concert a month later, circa 1974. He says he “got turned on to the groove and feel of the bass lines in music. Nothing like it.”

He’s played it in many different bands over the years — nine of them in just the last 11 years. He’s done a lot of fill-in work when he’s needed, playing across an array of styles.