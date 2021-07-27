Sister Kind wraps up Thursday concert series

The summer concert series in Jackson County wraps up this Thursday night when Sister Kind performs from 7-9 p.m. at Citizens Lodge Park.
It’ll be loud, band members promise, with a luxury of range that rolls back to the classics of the 1960’s and drives forward through the decades to land in the fresh new music of the 2020’s.
Bass player Pete Weeks played trumpet in a jazz band back in high school. But one night, at a gig for the Lion’s Club, the bass player got sick. Since there was a second trumpet player on board, Pete picked up the bass to fill in.
As it happened, his cousin played the instrument and had taught him the rudiments not long before, so with his general grounding in music solid, he thought he’d be able to do a good enough job to get by for just one night.
But one night turned into a lifetime. He’d found his calling. That was made certain by the time he emerged from a Grand Funk Railroad concert a month later, circa 1974. He says he “got turned on to the groove and feel of the bass lines in music. Nothing like it.”
He’s played it in many different bands over the years — nine of them in just the last 11 years. He’s done a lot of fill-in work when he’s needed, playing across an array of styles.
That wide range is serving him well in a band that includes five people that range widely in age. The drummer is in her 20s. Weeks is 65. Thanks in part to being in a band that plays music from the 1960s to the latest of 2021, he’s keeping young. “Had to apply for Medicare this month by law, but still 17 years old in my spirit,” he said. He said he shares a stage with extremely skilled musicians that respect and love the music of his youth as much as they do their own.
Three of his favorites that Sister Kind plays: “Midnight Train to Memphis” (Chris Stapleton); “Man in the Box” (Alice in Chains) and “Whipping Post” (The Allman Brothers).
Mike Van Dusen, lead singer and acoustic/electric guitarist, and the man that drew the members of the band together, also counts “Whipping Post” among his band-favorites, along with “Fire on the Mountain (The Grateful Dead) and “Rebel Yell” (Bill Idol).
He describes the general playlist as “a tossed salad.”
“We basically play three sets: One is classic rock, one is pop rock stuff from the 1980s to 1990s, and then we have a set of cool new country,” Van Dusen explained. “We have a set list, but if the vibe of the crowd is leading us in a different direction, we follow this, call an audible, to keep to their vibe.”
Both Weeks and Van Dusen, who’s 45, say their 20-something drummer, Nicole Bostick, and their mid-30s fellow band mates Josh Reeves on lead guitar and rhythm guitarist Michael “MJ” Jordan help keep the mix fresh because their wide range of ages and experiences contribute to the bands eclectic sound. All but Bostick also contribute backing vocals for lead singer Van Dusen, who also essentially manages the group.
They’ve all played in other bands. Bostick and Jordan were once part of Dead Lover, for instance, and Van Dusen had a band that bore his name.
Van Dusen, Weeks and Reeves expressed particular admiration for their drummer’s chops.
Reeves calls her “a beast when it comes to beating those drums.” Van Dusen calls her “a spitfire and the lifeblood of the band.”
They joined forces last September, and are excited to see venues opening back up around the south.